The county's police force have released CCTV images of a man and woman they want to speak to following a theft that happened at about 11.25am on Sunday, February 25 at TK Maxx, in the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "A woman and a man bagged various of items including sandals, trainers and T-shirts, leaving the store without making payment.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man and women pictured by CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 720, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240035123 when passing on information.

A woman and a man police want to speak to after a raid at TK Maxx in Harrogate (Image: North Yorkshire Police)