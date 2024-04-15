The awards are held by The Press in conjunction with City of York Council.

Entries are being accepted for this year’s nominees to find those unsung heroes from all walks of life who have made a big impact on the lives of others.

Last year, more than 100 often-overlooked people were nominated.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 5 at York Racecourse and the evening will be hosted by YO1Radio presenter Chris Marsden.

The Community Pride 2024 awards ceremony will be at York Racecourse (Image: Newsquest)

Remarkable people who help make their communities a better place are set to be honoured for the contributions they make.

Sally Dillion from Aviva presenting the Volunteer of the Year award to Rebecca Lincoln at the 2023 award ceremony (Image: Simon Godley)

This year’s categories are:-

• Health Service Hero - every day, an army of unsung heroes quietly go about their duties in the health service. We’re looking for that special someone whose dedication is second to none.

• Carer of the Year - this award recognises the contribution of an individual care worker who strives to improve the delivery of care. This person must demonstrate outstanding levels of commitment to care and put the person being cared for at the heart of what they do.

• School of the Year - this award will recognise a school which has had a positive impact on its pupils and the wider community.

• Volunteer of the Year - for an individual who gives freely and unselfishly of his or her time to help others. Normandy veteran Ken Cooke received the York Community Pride Person of the Year for 2023 (Image: Simon Godley)

• Young Person of the Year - many young people under the age of 16 make an excellent contribution to their communities and this award recognises the importance of young people in our region.

• Charity Fundraiser of the Year - this amateur fundraiser need not necessarily have raised the most cash, but will be judged on innovative fundraising methods and the personal effort involved.

• Best Community Project - for projects carried out by an informal, non-recognised voluntary group (recognised or registered voluntary organisations such as Rotary, Round Table or Lions Clubs are not eligible).

• Education Hero of the Year - this award will recognise an individual who works in the education sector, from the Head to a site manager and everyone in between. This person will have gone above and beyond in the last year. They could have provided outstanding support for pupils, demonstrated real creativity to delivering learning experiences and inspired youngsters and colleagues with their resilience and positivity.

• York Community Pride Outstanding Contribution Award - for an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to promoting pride in our city or our community.

• Public Sector Hero - someone who works in the public sector and has gone that extra mile to help others or use his or her skills to assist others or improve their environment.

• Sports Person / Team of the Year - this award will recognise an individual or a team in a sporting discipline, individual sport or sporting event, that has achieved the most notable performance in recent months and shown examples of outstanding commitment, dedication and enthusiasm in their chosen sport.

All nominees must live in York or surrounding areas and contribute to their local community.

The awards will be judged by an independent panel, and the three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony.

Scan the QR code, click the link to complete and within minutes, we'll have your nomination (Image: Newsquest)

You can make an entry using the QR code (pictured).

To do this, use a smart phone’s camera to scan the QR code.

Wait for the link to appear, then click the link, where you will be redirected to the nomination form.

Alternatively, the link to the form is https://forms.office.com/e/BmPdduicvx

Nominations must include a supporting statement with each entry.

The closing date for entries is June 10.

We’d like to take a moment to talk about our Charity Partner the NSPCC.

The NSPCC makes a huge difference to the lives of the children and young people they support, particularly through their Childline Service which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to give children and young people a voice when no-one else is listening.

There are so many issues facing children and young people with Childline receiving a call from a young person every 45 seconds on average.

From these calls mental and emotional health and wellbeing remains a top concern for children and young people.

Every penny we raise will help Childline give children and young people the help they so desperately need.

Thank you all for helping us support such a vital charity.