McClarrons has bought the former BMW and Mini showroom located on York Road, Malton, from Inchcape Estates Limited.

The showroom will now be transformed into spacious and modern head offices for well established Malton-based McClarrons, which specialises in several niche sectors and is expanding across the region, most recently with an office in Hull.

Having outgrown its existing premises at Market Place in Malton, the McClarrons team will relocate to prominent 10,000 sq. ft office premises at York Road following a complete refurbishment. About 13,000 sq. ft of additional unit space and parking offers other businesses the opportunity to expand within the local area.

Robert Hill of Andrew Jackson's real estate and development & strategic projects team advised McClarrons on the purchase of the site. He was supported by colleagues Nicole Waldron, Ailish Ward and Hayley Neal. Planning consultant Janet O'Neill provided guidance through the planning application for change of use to office space.

Sean McClarron, executive chairman of McClarrons, said: - "During a period when acquisitions and mergers are at an all-time high in our industry, we are extremely passionate and committed to remain a family-owned company in the long term; continuing to strive to deliver the highest standards of service to our clients. We have a succession plan to achieve this.

"The acquisition of our York Road site is extremely important. It needed to be dealt with swiftly, and thoroughly, and without the right team of professionals it would not have been possible. Andrew Jackson Solicitors could not have done a better job for us, and we are absolutely delighted with the standard of advice, service and speed provided.

"We are really looking forward to our relocation which will offer a superb working environment to retain and recruit our people, along with excellent meeting facilities for our clients and key partners, which will secure our long-term growth objectives in a prominent position with easy access and parking facilities."

Robert Hill, partner at Andrew Jackson, added: "It has been a pleasure to assist Sean and his team on this significant transaction. McClarrons has rightly earned a reputation for providing clients with a first class service and for being a great company to do business with; its latest investment will surely see the company go from strength to strength."

When Vertu Motors closed the venue last Spring, it said all other options were considered and efforts would be made to find work for the redundant staff.

“Our nearby York BMW & MINI centre will provide continuity of service to our existing and new customers, the added.