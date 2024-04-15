Trudi Warner is due before the High Court in London later this week accused of contempt of court by displaying a placard outside a court where a jury were trying climate change protestors. If convicted and sentenced, she could be jailed.

Today several supporters from the York area including Scarborough sat with signs saying: “Juries have an absolute right to acquit defendants according to their conscience” outside York Crown Court.

They kept a silent vigil as men and women arrived at the start of their two weeks’ jury duty. Barristers, defendants and others were also arriving at the court.

Theresa Norton, 65, of Scarborough, said: “Juries must be allowed to act on their conscience and make their own decisions as to whether they find defendants guilty or not guilty. This is the very basis of our democracy and trial by peers and even judges must adhere to these rules.”

Campaigners hold a silent vigil outside York Crown Court (Image: Newsquest)

Local resident, Mike, 35, a nature conservationist, said: "I’m taking part because I was appalled at the arrest and prosecution of Trudi Warner for holding a sign that simply stated a lawful fact – that juries can acquit defendants according to their conscience.

“I am also incensed by the silencing of climate protesters in general, but especially when in court they are forbidden from citing the climate catastrophe as a motivation for their actions."

The vigil was organised by the York part of the national campaign group Defend Our Juries which alleges that the courts are preventing campaigners from telling juries about climate change issues.

It claims courts and judges are preventing juries from acquitting climate change and other campaigners charged with criminal offences and that when campaigners are acquitted, the Government changes the law to prevent other campaigners using similar defences in future.

Every jury at the start of every crown court trial is told that it must base its verdict solely on the evidence given in court and jurors are warned against seeking evidence themselves or talking about the case to anyone outside their number.

Judges and barristers have to follow laws on what can be used as evidence in court and how trials can be conducted.

Today’s action follows two days of action last autumn when protestors held up signs about juries in solidarity with Ms Warner outside crown courts.