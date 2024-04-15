B&M has announce the launch of its brand new store in Abbey Walk Retail Park, Selby, creating 35 jobs.

The discount retailer has taken on the old Wilko shop which provides a space of 19,958sqft. which will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Wednesday, April 17.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games and gifts.

Staff were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community, and they chose the team from Selby and District Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Selby and District Foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in the local area. Selby and District Foodbank don’t believe that anybody in the community should have to face going hungry. This is why they provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. Food is donated, sorted, and distributed by the foodbank to people in need.

The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“Selby and District Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

In September last year The Press reported that B&M agreed a deal to buy up to 51 Wilko stores from administrators following the collapse of the competing rival discount chain.

B&M operates existing stores under its own brand in York at Foss Islands and Clifton Moor in York and it also has a store in Bawtry Road Retail Park in Selby.

Wilko had been operating at Clifton Moor in York as well as the site at Abbey Walk. A new B&M also opened at Monks Cross in York in October last year.

Flashback to the team at the new B&M at Monks Cross in York (Image: Supplied)