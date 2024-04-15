This will be the fifth instalment of the competition from the York Pride committee which started the competition back in 2016 where local Drag Queen Gayle Force was crowned the winner.

The first winner Gayle Force has seen continuing success and is now a full-time working drag queen in Cyprus strutting her stuff daily to holidaymakers!

Other winners to take the crown have include Tom Tyra in 2017 and Wilhelmina in 2019.

Last year, 2023, at Delta Hotels in York, Drag Star Reese Wetherspoon snatched the crown and just earlier this month also won Drag Idol 2024 in Newcastle. Reese will be performing at York Pride Drag Race this year and handing over the crown!

This year’s Judging panel includes Visit York’s Managing Director Sarah Loftus, York Mix Breakfast Host Laura Castle, York Templar’s Max Sempere and Jake Craggs, also known as Bodie Snatcher from local drag group ‘The Family Shambles’. The Audience will also get the chance to vote for their favourite in the first round.

Sarah Loftus said: “York Pride is a key event in the city’s calendar enjoyed by both residents and visitors to the city each year, therefore finding the best drag star to perform on the main stage at the event is an exciting task! I will be looking for lots of energy, sparkles and colour!”.

This year each entrant will perform two routines . The winner will not only snatch the crown but also be on the main stage at York Pride on June 1st at the Knaivesmire along with headliners – Ru Paul Drag Race Starts –‘Angels of the North’ as well as receiving a cash prize of £250!

Hosting this year will be Gran Canaria’s very own ‘Janice Dickinyourson’ finding fame at the infamous Ricky’s showbar where high energy drag routines are enjoyed by thousands of holiday makers each year! Furthermore, the popular Velvet Snatch from Girl Global will also perform at the Knavesmire event.

This year’s drag race finalists includes queens Lois Denominator, Eris Envy and Mrs Ophelia Later as well as local Drag King, Dick Fran Dyke.

Lois said: “York Pride Drag Race is a great competition to enter and some great drag sisters have snatched the crown and having recently come second to Reese Wetherspoon earlier this month I am determined to take the title from her on the 25th April”.

York Pride Events and Outreach Director Stuart Jarman said: “I love this competition, it’s fun, camp and Sassy! Plus we get to watch great local drag kings and queens showcase their amazing talents. York has a booming drag scene with staples such as The Family Shambles so to be a part of that and is important to York Pride plus, I can’t wait to see who snatches the crown!”

To book please visit - York Pride Drag Race 2024 Ticket – York Pride