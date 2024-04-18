The Good Samaritans leapt into action after noticing that their New Earswick neighbour Ted had not drawn his curtains and his lights were still on late at night.

Ted's neighbours - Billy, Rosemary, Judy, Anna and Nick - often help the pensioner in his day to day life, from bringing him food, looking after his garden and regularly checking on his wellbeing.

Billy and Rosemary, known affectionately as members of 'Team Teddy' by Ted's daughter Beverly Bates, went to check on their elderly neighbour after spotting the suspicious signs on March 24.

After climbing on a chair to peer through the window, Billy and Rosemary discovered that Ted had fallen and was lying on his kitchen floor.

"He wasn't in a good way," Billy said.

Billy said that he was "a bit shocked" to find Ted in such a position.

Ted's daughter, Beverly, added: "He'd fallen, he'd actually been there for six to eight hours and hadn't had anything to eat or drink in that time.

"If they hadn't taken note, nobody would've noticed for 24 to 26 hours.

"I would've called him, but if he didn't respond I'd just have assumed he was out in the garden.

"I don't think he would've survived it."

Beverly, who now lives in Halifax, described the neighbours as "heroes".

"We’ve never asked them to do anything, they’ve just noticed he needs help – they’ve never imposed," she said.

"I just feel they need some recognition for how fantastic they are."

Billy claimed that his actions, and those of the rest of 'Team Teddy', were "just what neighbours do".

He said: "At the end of the day it's what makes where I live amazing. I love the sense of community we have.

"We don’t want the praise - it's just because that’s what you’re meant to do."

Beverly thought her neighbours' heroics should be seen as inspiration for other communities.

She said: "Perhaps other communities might get together and say 'right we should be looking out for that person down the road'.

"If you’re cooking a meal for two, why not make one for three and pop it round for that neighbour."

Billy added: "Just check on your neighbours, say hello to them."

Ted continues to recover from the incident, but is now looking forward to his 92nd birthday this month.

Ahead of the celebrations, Beverly wanted 'Team Teddy' to receive some recognition for "how fantastic they are".