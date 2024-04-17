Historical Rillington Study Group are holding an exhibition of local history as part of the community event at Scampston Walled Garden, which is free to residents of Ryedale.

On display will be collections of old photographs of Rillington and the local area, maps, family stories, local education and much more. There will also be talks on various aspects of the local history of Rillington during the day by Pam Smith, who hosts the Rillington One Place Study.

Members of the Rillington Historical Study Group will be on hand to show more of the collection and answer any questions. Visitors are welcome to bring along any items they wish to share.

A spokesperson for Scampston Walled Garden said: "All Ryedale residents are invited to visit free, all they need is to bring proof of address.

The event includes full access to parkland, grounds and gardens along with the Rillington History Group exhibition and talks.

"This is a weekend to say thank you to the local community for their support and showcase what Scampston has to offer free of charge.

The community weekend takes place on on April 20 and 21,from 10.30am – 3.30pm.

For more information go to https://www.scampston.co.uk