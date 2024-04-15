Jaipur Spice York has been shortlisted in the finals of the First Year of the Official Yorkshire Curry Awards.

The popular venue in Haxby Road is shortlisted in the Curry Restaurant of the Year (North Yorkshire) category.

The shortlisting comes from the number of nominations sent to awards organisers Oceanic Consulting from the restaurant’s customers.

Jaipur Spice York’s spokesperson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been nominated for this category”.

“Following the success off the back of winning the Asian Curry Awards for 2023 we’ve been striving to maintain our competitive edge and deliver the very best of Indian Cuisine to the York area. To have been nominated for this next award is brilliant and we are so proud of what the team at Jaipur Spice have created.”

A Spokesperson for the Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud to be able to celebrate the finest in Yorkshire’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine".

“The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. We want to wish the best of luck to all of our finalists.”

The winners will be announced in June.