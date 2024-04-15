North Yorkshire Police say Tang Hall Library and neighbouring Burnholme Nursery have been forced to close after a fire was started on the premises.

The force say that on Sunday (April 14) at 2pm two men entered the library in Fourth Avenue.

A force spokesman said: "They have set fire to the toilet roll dispenser, which has melted causing damage to the toilets.

"The smell of the burnt plastic has seeped into the building and the nursery causing them to close while a deep clean is carried out.

"Besides the damage caused, there is upset to the staff and customers who have had their events cancelled.

"Any information about who has done this can be passed to us on 101 , https://orlo.uk/LATMQ , Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111 or https://orlo.uk/RSAI3 and quoting 12240064947."

The front of the library building Picture: Frank Dwyer

The library opened its doors for the first time back in a brand new building in June 2018.

The building on the old Burnholme College site is part of a community centre dubbed The Centre@Burnholme.

Fiona Williams, who was the chief executive of Explore York libraries, at the time said the “amazing” new facility matching the provision in Acomb and the city centre.

The library has a reading cafe, learning spaces, local history service, free access to the internet and wifi, lending and reference library as well as space for community groups.

As well as being home to Burnholme Nursery; the building houses Tang Hall SMART, Activity Base services for adults living with a learning disability.

The library and nursery are both closed today, but The Press understands that they hope to reopen tomorrow.