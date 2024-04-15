The county's police force has issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after alcohol was stolen from M&S Beech Avenue Business Park, Harrogate at around 2pm on Friday, February 23.

A force spokesman said: "A woman stole large amounts of alcohol in her bag.

"Please contact us if you recognise the women pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 720, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240033400 when passing on information.

Police are trying to trace a woman after alcohol was stolen from M&S in Harrogate (Image: North Yorkshire Police)