North Yorkshire Council is searching for a new operator to reopen a much-loved water park in the county for the summer 2024 season.
The authority bought Alpamare water park in Scarborough in December last year after its operators, Benchmark Leisure, went into administration.
Now the authority has launched a three-week push to find a new tenant to take on a year-long rental agreement for the £14 million alpine-themed water park which overlooks North Bay.
The site – equipped with indoor and outdoor pools, water slides and a spa – first opened in 2016.
North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for commercial, property and procurement, Kerry Metcalfe, said the longer-term options for the site can be explored when a new operator has been found.
“We are working hard to confirm a new tenant to reopen the facility in time for the main 2024 summer season,” she said.
Alpamare opened with the help of a £9 million loan from the now-defunct Scarborough Council.
In 2022 reports showed Benchmark Leisure still owed £7.8 million of public money for the water park.
The Local Democracy Service reported in February that the unpaid part of the loan would no longer be pursed after the council took control of the site.
For more details about the search for a potential operator for the site, email: estates@northyorks.gov.uk
