Bellway is seeking approval at reserved matters level for 271 homes on land south of North Lane, Huntington, to deliver Southern Phases 2A and 2B.

Similarly, Bellway is also seeking reserved matters approval for 166 homes nearby, again south of North Lane, Huntington, to deliver Central North Phase 3C.

The applications follow outline approval being granted at appeal in December 2022 for 970 homes on the site known as Monks Cross North, of which the two schemes form part of.

Altogether five separate reserved matters applications are to be submitted to deliver the scheme, which will be delivered largely between Bellway and fellow housebuilder Redrow.

In December 2023, Redrow submitted plans at the Reserved Matters level for 323 homes, which is expected to be determined by City of York Council in June.

Planning documents explained: “The aim is to deliver a ‘Garden Village’ development that acts as a sustainable urban extension to Huntington.

"The 970 dwelling Monks Cross North proposal will contain its own local retail facilities and land for a new Primary School.

"It will additionally provide good walking, cycling and public transport links into the nearby facilities of Huntington and Monks Cross Retail Park. “

Each reserved matters application will feature 30% affordable housing and a mix of housing types.

The 271-home scheme features 32x1-bed homes, 58x2-bed, 94x3-bed, and 87x4-bed.

The planning application for this scheme continued: “This phase of the Monks Cross development has achieved the Garden Villages concept and will help to form ‘vibrant mixed use, communities where people can live work and play.”

Similarly, the 166-home scheme has a range of 1-4 bed homes, with a mix of 1-3 storeys, reflecting the heights of nearby proposals and their designs. Again, 30% of the homes would be affordable.

Its planning application similarly concluded: “This Reserved Matters Planning submission seeks the residential development of 166 dwellings on land south of North Lane, Huntington, York.

“The application site is identified in the City of York Local Plan Publication Draft (February 2018) as a strategic housing site under Policy SS10, referenced as Land North of Monks Cross (ST8).Policy SS10 identifies the site can deliver approximately 968 dwellings, creating an urban extension to this area of the City of York.

“The principle of residential development of this site has been established through the Local Plan strategic housing site allocation and the outline planning consent. This matter is therefore not for consideration as part of this application.

“The assessment of the Reserved Matters proposals demonstrates that the residential scheme is compliant with both local planning policy and the requirements of the outline consent. It is therefore considered that the proposals forming the 166 dwelling scheme should be favourably considered and approved without delay.”