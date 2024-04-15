The homeless charity CEO Sleepout staged their annual York fundraiser on Thursday (April 18) at York’s LNER Community Stadium, in a bid to raise tens of thousands of pounds for causes working to battle poverty and homelessness throughout the area: Sash, The Hygiene Bank York, Carecent and York City FC Foundation.

Among those taking part were members of the football club's youth team along with the club's foundation manager, Paula Stainton.

"We were thrilled to have the youth team join us for this years event. Their involvement demonstrates the power of raising awareness among the younger generation," said Paula.

"This was my second time taking part in the CEO Sleepout York and I wasn't relishing the idea of doing it again.

"I mean I have no idea why they call it "sleepout" as sleeping is the last thing possible. You're on a cold, hard floor. It's uncomfortable and open to the elements with no home comforts.

"It provides just a tiny glimpse into what rough sleepers have to endure, but also the chance to spend an evening with like-minded individuals wanting to make a difference within our own communities."

Paula Stainton York City Football Club Foundation manager (Image: Supplied)

CEO Sleepout CEO Bianca Robinson said money raised from the sleepout serves as a “lifeline” for hundreds of vulnerable locals.

“York may be a beautiful city, but the ugly truth is that too many people here are struggling to survive,” Bianca said.

“The amount of people in York simply waiting for a home to call their own is too high in this day and age, but the reality is that the cost-of-living crisis is making life increasingly hard for everyone – especially our most vulnerable.

“The Government vowed to end rough sleeping by 2024, yet nationally, there are record rates of homelessness and that figure is getting worse by the year.

“A few hours in the cold helps support locals who wake up each day wondering if they’ll have a bed - or even a roof - over their heads that night.”

Click here to support Paula's fundraising or go to justgiving.com/page/ycfcyouthteam to support the youth team.

Youth Team Manager Tim Ryan said: “The squad would be hugely appreciative of any donations, every little counts and would make a massive impact in fighting the issues many face daily.”

York City Football Club Foundation gained charitable status in 2014 and aims are to find ways of supporting the local community by providing opportunities for physical activity, social elements and enjoyment, as well as creating a pathway for development, talent and competition for all ages.