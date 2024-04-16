A planning application has been submitted for a new Maritime Hub in Whitby. If approved, North Yorkshire Council will begin construction on the development in Endeavour Wharf.

The hub will provide training and certification opportunities for the maritime, marine and offshore industries for residents of Whitby and the wider area.

The application has been submitted following a public consultation in January and February when 69 per cent of those who responded to the survey were supportive of the scheme.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, said: "Submitting the planning application is an exciting step forward for this project.

"The Maritime Hub will open doors to new economic growth in Whitby and help provide a route for young people into the maritime and marine industries.

"I encourage everyone in the community to look at the plans on our website and leave comments if they wish."

Despite the majority in support of the plans, some have raised concerns about the hub being located on a flood plain. However, North Yorkshire Council says these concerns are mitigated as the building will be designed to flood.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said: "Endeavour Wharf will still retain around 200 parking spaces and the height of the Maritime Hub will match the surrounding buildings such as The Angel Hotel."

The council added: "The project has been developed to address a local need to develop a better supply of technical abilities in the maritime sector and put the town at the forefront of the growing renewable energy sector."

They also explained that the hub will provide accommodation for maritime businesses and service providers.

There will be classroom space, engineering workshops and marine biology laboratories, offering opportunities for training and employment in areas ranging from marine biology to off-shore wind.

The second floor will be an office space for marine-based start-up businesses and other maritime industries. The space is intended to be occupied by local, regional and national businesses and organisations.