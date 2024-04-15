Osbaldwick Village Hall in the former Methodist Chapel is being redeveloped by Osbaldwick Parish Council.

It has been closed since August 2022, with the scheme promising a vibrant new hub for community activities and meetings.

The building, which dates back to 1871, is undergoing renovation works, with internal structural repairs, new toilets and kitchen facilities and updates to the building’s insulation, electrics and plumbing.

In addition, the building will benefit from a two-story extension to include a staircase to a mezzanine floor in the original building.

The development has received a boost from the York branch of Selco Builders Warehouse, who has donated £5,000 worth of materials to the parish council.

Osbaldwick and Derwent Ward -Councillor Mark Warters said: “Selco have been fantastic since the start of the project. The donation of £5,000 worth of products has been a massive help and we wouldn’t have been able to have made the progress we have achieved without their support.

“We are really grateful to the backing we have received from the team at the York branch, who have been extremely helpful. The branch management team and staff have been on hand throughout the project with prompt deliveries, competitive pricing and advice.

“The building has been empathetically restored and extended, providing a much-needed community space for local residents.”

Aaron Matthews, branch manager for Selco Builders Warehouse York which is based on Osbaldwick Link Road, said: “It’s important for us to work closely with the communities we are based in, and we’ve seen what a fantastic project the restoration of Osbaldwick Village Hall is.

“The hall has been a central part of the community for more than 150 years, so it is great to see it being restored and refurbished so it can continue to flourish for many years to come.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the final results of the work next month (April) and have been proud to play a small part in the restoration.”

