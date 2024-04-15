The 26-year-old said he left his job in York city centre and was waiting for a bus to Selby in Piccadilly at about 11.05pm on Tuesday night (April 11) when a group of about 15 youths descended on the people waiting for the bus.

The man, who doesn't want to be named, said the group were "looking for a fight" and started pushing and shoving people who were already at the stop waiting for the 415 bus.

He said he was shoved to the floor in the scuffle that followed hitting his head in the process and he lost consciousness for a couple of minutes.

The man says he was left bleeding profusely from a gash to his head and he struggled to get back to his workplace where colleagues looked after him, trying to stem the flow of blood and calling 999 for an ambulance which arrived soon after and took him to York Hospital.

He says he was left with a concussion as a result of the incident and a nasty head injury which required stitches, and, doctors told him, narrowly missed a main artery.

The injury narrowly missed an artery (Image: Supplied)

The man's mother was due to pick him up on his return to Selby and received a call from his work mates to say he'd been hurt.

She said she headed to the hospital and met him there.

She said: "These guys were looking for a fight and he was just there minding his own business when he got shoved to the ground and cracked his head open.

"He's been left with a nasty head injury and has had to take time off work.

"The men who did it got on the 415 bus to Selby.

"I just want it to be made known in case there's anybody else out there who wants to come forward and we have reported it to the police."

North Yorkshire Police has said that the incident is under investigation and anyone who was involved in the incident or who saw what happened is being asked to come forward and contact the force as a matter of urgency.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “A full and extensive investigation is currently taking place and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact us on 101, providing the reference NYP09042024-0533.”

Piccadilly in York where the alleged attack happened (Image: Google Street View)