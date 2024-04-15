Police are investigating the theft of gardening equipment from a vehicle in the High Hutton area.
The theft took place overnight between 11pm on April 8 and 7am the following morning.
A police spokesperson said: "Unknown and unseen suspect/suspects have gained entry to a white coloured Vauxhall Vivaro and stolen a number of gardening tools/equipment.
"Do you have any information which would assist North Yorkshire Police in finding those responsible and help keep your community safe?
"Do you have any CCTV/Ring doorbell footage capturing the incident/suspects?
"If you can assist, please contact PC1033 Coleman and quote reference 12240061544.
2Email: John-Simon.Coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk"
