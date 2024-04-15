The theft took place overnight between 11pm on April 8 and 7am the following morning.

A police spokesperson said: "Unknown and unseen suspect/suspects have gained entry to a white coloured Vauxhall Vivaro and stolen a number of gardening tools/equipment.

"Do you have any information which would assist North Yorkshire Police in finding those responsible and help keep your community safe?

"Do you have any CCTV/Ring doorbell footage capturing the incident/suspects?

"If you can assist, please contact PC1033 Coleman and quote reference 12240061544.

2Email: John-Simon.Coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk"