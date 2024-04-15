North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that last night (April 14) a van was set on fire in Acomb in the west of the city.

The service say they were called at 3.51pm to a fire in Kingsway West.

A service spokesman said: “Acomb crews responded to reports of a van on fire.

“The fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet, one breathing apparatus and cutting equipment.

“The cause was deliberate and left with both the police and the owner in attendance.”