On Friday (April 11) The Press reported that Humberside Police put out a 'do not approach' warning in their bid to catch wanted man Glenn Hunter, 42, who had links to Goole.

Officers wanted to speak to him in connection with a breach of a court order.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everybody who shared the appeal to find wanted man Glenn Hunter, 42, he has since been located and is assisting officers with enquiries."