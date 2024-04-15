POLICE hunting a wanted man say he’s been caught.
On Friday (April 11) The Press reported that Humberside Police put out a 'do not approach' warning in their bid to catch wanted man Glenn Hunter, 42, who had links to Goole.
Officers wanted to speak to him in connection with a breach of a court order.
A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everybody who shared the appeal to find wanted man Glenn Hunter, 42, he has since been located and is assisting officers with enquiries."
