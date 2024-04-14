POLICE have been at the scene of a fire in some York toilets today.
Fire crews from York and Acomb were called out to the fire, in loos at a commercial building in Bad Bargain Lane, at 1.57pm.
After dousing the flames, they left the incident with police.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews used breathing apparatus equipment to enter the premises and extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher.
"The building was then ventilated by crews and the incident was left in the hands of police."
