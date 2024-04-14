The Yorkshire Brick Show was in town, hosted by Brickshire – the Yorkshire Lego user group.

The racecourse’s entire entrance hall was taken over by enthusiasts keen to show off their Lego creations.

A town hall - complete with traffic flowing past in front (Image: Lily Chen)

They ranged from entire cityscapes to recreations of crowded beaches, complete with shark lookout posts.

There were railway stations galore - including what looked like Goathland station – and even a giant Lego model of Hogwarts and its Quidditch field, complete with tiny players on broomsticks.

A recreation of the Hogwarts Quidditch field (Image: Lily Chen)

Other creations on show included a model of the London 2012 Olympic stadium. It featured swimming, equestrianism, weightlifting and much more – with, looming in the background, a perfect recreation of Tower Bridge sporting the London 2012 Olympic logo.

Could this be Goathland station? (Image: Lily Chen)

There was even a recreation of events and scenes from TV cartoon family The Simpsons - complete with famously yellow figures.

Recreation of a scene from The Simpsons (Image: Lily Chen)

The event was thronged with fans - many of them parents with their children.

Helen Robinson with her recreation of a beach, complete with swimmers, sun-seekers - and lookout towers (Image: Lily Chen)

All the designs had been created by enthusiasts using just their own imagination, said Lego fan Lily Chen, who attended the event.

“I was amazed by the imagination of people, and by the ideas they had and what they could do,” she said. “It was just lovely to see!”

A public park recreated in Lego (Image: Lily Chen)

The event ran at the racecourse throughout the weekend.

Brickshire describes itself as a 'group for like-minded adult fans of Lego to network, meet and display their Lego creations within the county of Yorkshire and other local shires.”

To find out more, visit https://brickshire.org.uk/