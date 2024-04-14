YORK Racecourse was this weekend transformed into a world of colourful landscapes, soaring buildings and entire streets and towns, all created by enthusiasts out of tiny plastic bricks.
The Yorkshire Brick Show was in town, hosted by Brickshire – the Yorkshire Lego user group.
The racecourse’s entire entrance hall was taken over by enthusiasts keen to show off their Lego creations.
They ranged from entire cityscapes to recreations of crowded beaches, complete with shark lookout posts.
There were railway stations galore - including what looked like Goathland station – and even a giant Lego model of Hogwarts and its Quidditch field, complete with tiny players on broomsticks.
Other creations on show included a model of the London 2012 Olympic stadium. It featured swimming, equestrianism, weightlifting and much more – with, looming in the background, a perfect recreation of Tower Bridge sporting the London 2012 Olympic logo.
There was even a recreation of events and scenes from TV cartoon family The Simpsons - complete with famously yellow figures.
The event was thronged with fans - many of them parents with their children.
All the designs had been created by enthusiasts using just their own imagination, said Lego fan Lily Chen, who attended the event.
“I was amazed by the imagination of people, and by the ideas they had and what they could do,” she said. “It was just lovely to see!”
The event ran at the racecourse throughout the weekend.
Brickshire describes itself as a 'group for like-minded adult fans of Lego to network, meet and display their Lego creations within the county of Yorkshire and other local shires.”
To find out more, visit https://brickshire.org.uk/
