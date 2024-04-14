The animal in question? The glutinous snail.

It’s a little freshwater mollusc that looks pretty much like the common snails you find in your garden.

But this one is different. One of the most endangered species in Europe, it has an exceptionally thin and delicate shell.

To protect this, the snail extends an almost transparent jelly-like mantle over its shell.

This gives the snail a glassy appearance and makes it sticky to the touch – hence its name.

A glutinous snail. The mantle covering its delicate shell can be clearly seen (Image: Askham Bryan Wildlife Park)

Until recently, the snail could be found living at only one lake in the UK - Llyn Tegid, in the Snowdonia National Park in Wales.

But last month, a team from Askham Bryan Wildlife Park made the journey to Snowdonia to collect some of the snails – and bring them back to a semi-natural pond here in York.

The plan is ultimately to set up a dedicated ‘Glutinous Snail’ reserve at the wildlife park, so members of the public can see the little creature for themselves – although not until the snails have settled properly into their new home.

Simply getting the snails here was no easy task.

They are less than 1.5cm long. And because their shell is so delicate, the Askham Bryan team had to take great care to make sure they were not damaged.

The wetland area at Askham Bryan Wildlife Park (Image: Askham Bryan Wildlife Park)

But Lauren Lane, the conservation manager at Askham Bryan Wildlife Park, said it was worth it.

“It is imperative that we all work together to ensure there is a future for all species that live in freshwater habitats,” she said.

“Sixty-seven species of freshwater snail have gone extinct, with a further 450 species threatened. Protecting the waters they live in is key to their survival.”

Conservationist Ian Hughes, who has been working with the snails in Wales for the last 10 years, welcomed the efforts of the Askham Bryan team.

“The snails have been extinct in England for 30 years,” he said. “They are going to go into a very well cared for semi-natural pond, and we’re very excited about it”.

A glutinous snail (Image: Askham Bryan Wildlife Park)

Members of the public keen to see the snails for themselves in York will, however, have to wait a while yet.

The Askham Bryan team are now working hard to ensure the snails settle into their new home and start breeding successfully.

“However, there will be a dedicated Glutinous Snail reserve outdoors for public viewing in the future,” a spokesperson for the park said.

