The Kia Sportage hit the bridge, in Ripon's Harrogate Road, at just before 11pm last night.

A fire crew from Ripon which attended the scene found both occupants of the Kia out of the car and unhurt.

No other vehicle was involved.

"Crews made the scene safe and stabilised the vehicle," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

"The incident was then left with North Yorkshire Police."