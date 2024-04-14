Fire crews rushed to a suspected fire in York's Stonebow last night - only to find it was a false alarm caused by vaping.
The emergency call came in at 6.11pm yesterday evening.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a crew from Acomb responded.
"This was found to be a false alarm cause by vaping," the spokesperson said.
"Crews gave advice to occupants."
