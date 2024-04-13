Firefighters rushed to the aid of a tiny terrier after it got trapped in tree roots.
They managed to cut free the three-year-old Patterdale terrier, named Pip, using axes and other small tools.
A fire crew from Knaresborough was called out to Hunsingore near Tockwith at 3.13pm today to deal with the incident.
“A three-year old Patterdale terrier dog called Pip was released from tree roots by the Knaresborough crew after it became trapped,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
“Axes and small tools were used.”
