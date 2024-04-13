A spokesperson for Leeds East Airport at Church Fenton said the airport had reopened at 1pm today.

But he said there were no further updates on the condition of the two men injured in the crash on Thursday evening.

As The Press reported earlier in the week, one of the men, in his 70s, is in a critical condition in hospital following the crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the site at 5.15pm on Thursday.

A service spokesman told The Press: “Crews from Tadcaster, Selby, Acomb and York responded to a report of an aircraft that had crashed.

“Crews located the light fixed wing aircraft that was on its roof.

“They provided initial first aid assistance to two casualties until the arrival of ambulance crews.

“Both casualties were handed into the care of paramedics and transported to hospital. Crews assisted in making the aircraft safe. The incident was left in the hands of the police and airport management company.”

Church Fenton is a former RAF base which had its origins in the Second World War, and was homes to Spitfires and Lancasters.

It was closed by the Ministry of Defence in December 2013.

Today it is home to Leeds East Airport, which offers domestic and European flights.