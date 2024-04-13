Bishopthorpe Road is famed for its eateries and its quirky shops. It is regularly named in national lists of the best shopping streets or the coolest places to live.

But shocking CCTV footage taken over the last year has revealed another 'wild' side to life on the street.

CCTV cameras were installed at an address in the street by York Security Services (YSS) because the owners wanted to protect a motorbike parked out in front.

But a compilation of clips taken from the cameras over the last year, edited into a seven-minute video by YSS and posted on YouTube, reveals behaviour described by one commenter as 'wild'.

The footage shows groups of what look like young men, many wearing hoodies and some riding bikes, repeatedly checking out the motorcycle.

A person wearing a hoodie checks under the cover of the motorcycle on Bishopthorpe Road (Image: YSS/ YouTube)

They lift the cover, scope it out from every angle, and examine the locks – often in broad daylight, as traffic passes just yards away.

The cameras also capture two men openly urinating against the wall of the property – one in broad daylight.

In the video, the voice of one of the men can be clearly heard saying to his friends: “God damn, this p*** feels so nice.”

A man urinating next to the doorway of the property in Bishopthorpe Road (Image: YSS/ YouTube)

The footage has been viewed hundreds of times since it was first posted a few days ago.

On viewer commented: “You should live stream that camera. It's wild!”

WATCH: watch the footage on YouTube here

Stuart from York Security Services admitted he was ‘shocked’ by the footage.

“Bishopthorpe Road is a busy road, and it is well lit-up, even at night,” he said.

“It is one of the nicer streets in York, and I was shocked.”

He said if anything the owners were more upset by the footage of men urinating against their property than by the people checking out the motorbike.

A second man urinating next to the door of the property - this time in broad daylight (Image: YSS/ YouTube)

Stuart said after the video had gone on Facebook, police had visited the address within a few hours to get more information.

The Press has approached police for a comment.