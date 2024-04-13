MORE than 100 homes in Skelton are without electricity this morning, following a power cut.
Northern Powergrid says the problem was first reported at 6.46 this morning.
In an update at 8.20am, the company said: “We have identified the cause of the power cut and are now working as quickly as possible to safely get the power back on.”
It estimates power should be restored by 2pm.
