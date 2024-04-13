No one was injured in the incident, in Danebury Court, Acomb, last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at just after 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A crew from Acomb attended a single vehicle RTC where a car impacted a lamppost and overturned.

"No persons were trapped or injured and crews made the scene safe before leaving it in the care of North Yorkshire Police."