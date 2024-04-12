THIS year's Meadowfest has been cancelled due to an issue with the landowner.
An email has been sent to those who have registered an interest saying the 2024 event, described as Malton's boutique music festival, will not go ahead.
In the email, Head of Malton CIC Mark Brayshaw, says: "I am very sorry but despite our best efforts we have not been able to reach an agreement with the landowner for Meadowfest to continue. In the last couple of days we have therefore had to make the regrettable decision to cancel the event."
Launched in 2019, Meadowfest was held in the garden of The Talbot Hotel in Malton.
Acts have varied from Levi Roots to Chesney Hawks along with local bands and entertainers.
