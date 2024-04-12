Reignite ‘Global Stages - Reframing the Creative Industries’ took place in the Yorkshire Museum in Museum Gardens with talks and Q&As, followed by interactive entertainment in York Art Gallery.

The York BID staged Reignite in partnership with Aesthetica, the annual York film festival, and Viridian FX, a York visual effects company Reignite III brought together 250 guests from York’s creative and business communities.

The event explored York’s ascent as a global hub for creative industries and businesses, focusing on the resulting opportunities for the city’s economic and creative future. It highlighted York’s unique status as the UK’s sole UNESCO City of Media Arts, showcasing leading Yorkshire businesses within this field.

As the city celebrates its 10th year of this designation, Reignite III explored how York can better leverage this recognition to transform the city’s creative and economic landscape and become a leader in media arts events, education, and careers.

Following the presentations, York Art Gallery hosted a dynamic after-hours programme. Guests enjoyed a live DJ and refreshments while exploring the gallery’s exhibitions after dark. The evening also celebrated the finalists of the prestigious Aesthetica Art Prize.

Cherie Federico, Director of Aesthetica, said: “Reignite III highlights the extraordinary organisations that are operating in York. We need to think bigger and bolder, and what we achieve, we achieve together.

"We must ask ourselves, what kind of city do we want to live in? York has a unique cultural heritage and a set of conditions that define it, but there is untapped potential, which needs collaboration, ambition and aspiration. We are regional city that needs to think nationally and internationally.

“The sector must be embedded into the ecosystem of the city through wide-scale visibility and genuine advocacy. As 1 of 25 cities in the entire world with UNESCO City of Media Arts designation, York is well-positioned to develop and grow the Creative Industries, creating new jobs and opportunities.”

Rachel Bean, Project Manager at York BID, said: “We were delighted to see such a diverse range of sectors represented under the banner of the city’s UNESCO designation. Reignite provides a unique opportunity for businesses to connect, celebrate York’s thriving creative industries, and explore the exciting possibilities of the future.

"The Reignite series has undeniably strengthened the city’s creative appetite and the potential for future growth, and I’m really excited for what’s to come.”

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We’re proud to have supported this event. York’s creative future is an extremely important topic of discussion, and it was encouraging to see so many people come together to support the Reignite mission.”

Organisers added the success of the third Reignite will lead to further events.