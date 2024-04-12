Police were following the actions of Jacob Dobson, 22, and Lewis Benson, 20, after becoming aware of their intentions to deal drugs.

Benson, of Princess Street in Dewsbury, and Dobson, of Windsor Road in Batley, both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class-A drugs.

At York Crown Court on Friday (April 12) Dobson was sentenced to three years and six months in prison and Benson was sentenced to a 20-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18.

The hotel room was booked under Dobson’s name. CCTV footage captured him and Benson arriving together on the morning of Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Officers entered the room and found Benson inside along with a large quantity of class A- drugs, two mobile phones and a lock knife, North Yorkshire Police said.

Dobson later returned to the room and was found to be in possession of a quantity of cash.

Officers seized the drugs, cash, phones and weapon and the men were arrested.

The phones continued to ring throughout the day indicating to police that the men were involved in county lines activity, a force spokesperson added.

'We will work tirelessly to prosecute criminals for drug dealing' - police officer

After the hearing, PC Damion Liversidge from the York Expedite Team said: “We’re committed to dismantling county lines networks through the targeting of offenders and the safeguarding of victims.

“This case demonstrates that we will work tirelessly to prosecute criminals for drug dealing. It also shows that there are no borders, we will continue to work with other police forces to share intelligence and act on information.

“I would urge local communities to continue to work with us by informing us of any suspicious activity. The information you provide may help us secure out next conviction.”