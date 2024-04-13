Acorn Community Care, based just outside Norton, has teamed up with The Cook's Place to provide regular cookery sessions.

Alison Cashmore from Acorn, said: "Each visit provides something different, from life skills in the form of budgeting and shopping locally for ingredients to creating a meal using produce gathered from local shops like Scoops and Paleys.

"People from Acorn’s supported living facility arrive with their produce and also a lot of enthusiasm, humour and bad jokes.

"Gilly, owner of the cookery school, then teaches the class some of her vast culinary skills, usually involving two recipes. The results are amazing and the smiles at the end of a busy afternoon makes everything worthwhile, even the washing up."

"This month's recipes were Chicken Volcano Pie and Lemon Meringue Roulade and both were delicious! The recipes are here for anyone who wants to participate at home. We substituted the raspberries for Lemon Curd."

Based in Green Man Alley, just off Market Street, The Cook’s Place is run by Gilly Robinson, and specialises in courses from seafood to baking, with a host of classes and events to be enjoyed by cooks and food enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Ali said: "As much as The Cook's Place would love to provide the classes for free, there are costs and it would not be sustainable long term.

"We would love to cover some of the overheads such as power and staffing and are asking the local community for help.

"If you feel you could make a donation to sponsor a session so we can continue to provide for these amazing people, it would be greatly appreciated. In return we'll be sure to mention you or your business in our social media."

Acorn Community Care is based on an eight acre farm and provides care and support for people living with learning and physical disabilities through a wide range of services that we provide.

The charity has over 20 people attending its Day Service which is based at the farm where they can get involved in a large number of activities.

Ali said: " It's help from the local community that will enable this worthwhile cookery class to continue. We will give monthly updates in the Gazette and Herald and include that month's recipes and photos."

Acorn also enables people living with such challenges to enjoy and live independent lives by providing the bespoke support they require within their own homes.

To help with the cookery sessions you can donate via the Acorn Community website www.acorncommunity.care or call in to The Cook's Place with your donation.