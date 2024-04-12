IXP was established in 1970 and has been run by Marcus Wayman for the last 30 years from a base on Otley Road.

The firm provides security services including safe installations, fire safety, intruder alarms, and emergency locksmiths to commercial and domestic customers within Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

After the buyout, Steve Graves, senior engineer at Gough & Kelly, will be permanently based at IXP to support Marcus and established engineer Zbigniew Halinsky, as they expand the company’s product and service range.

Steve has spent 20 years in the security industry and brings both technical and managerial skills to the business.

He says that IXP will remain a familiar sight on the high street, with investment to support and build on the company’s success in Harrogate. This includes a refurbishment of the existing Otley Road premises to create a new showroom and updated shop front.

Marcus says it will be “business as usual, with additional benefits” for IXP customers.

“Joining Gough & Kelly means we can offer new products and services, including state-of-the-art electronic security technology, as well as providing round-the-clock 24/7 monitoring through the centralised G&K control room in Leeds.

“Like IXP, Gough & Kelly has family-run roots, and the team has nurtured a similar client base to ours for 35 years. They have the resources, skills, depth of knowledge, and passion to continue keeping our valued customers safe and secure. It’s exciting to develop my father’s vision of 53 years ago into a new chapter, which will continue to grow long past both his and my retirement.”

Gough & Kelly managing director James Stork said the move brings added value for existing Gough & Kelly customers, too: “IXP’s track record in providing locks and safes will be a great addition for our domestic customers and will strengthen our security offering.

“We are a fast-growing business; we added 700 new customers, installed over 1,000 new security systems and brought more than 500 new people into the team in 2023, as well as investing significantly to accelerate our technical advancements in electronic security.”

“These growth plans continue into 2024, and welcoming IXP to the group is the first step. We’re looking forward to meeting and supporting IXP customers over the coming months and years.”