At the end of 1983 York District Hospital opened its maternity unit.

It was officially opened in May 1984, but women began using it some six months earlier.

Firstly there is a photo dated December 5, 1983 inside an ambulance which is transferring mums-to-be from the old Fulford Maternity Hospital over to the new York District Hospital at Wigginton Road.

December 5, 1983: Expectant mothers make themselves comfortable for the ambulance ride from Fulford to the new maternity unit at York District Hospital. YEP PIC.

It was just in the nick of time for Marilyn McKnight of Ormington Gardens, Strensall, who gave birth to her son Kevin Alexander McKnight - who will be forever famous in this corner of the city as the first baby born at York's new maternity unit.

December 5, 1983: The first arrival at York District Hospital's new maternity unit. Kevin Alexander McKnight with his delighted mother, Mrs Marilyn McKnight of Ormington Gardens, Strensall. YEP PIC.

There were other firsts to come too - not least the first Christmas babies to be born at the new unit.

Press photos dated December 27, 1983, introduce us to some of those extra special Christmas babies.

One photo shows four mums with their babies - all boys. The women are Deborah Burns with Michael, Wendy Cunningham with Paul, Sandra Gallagher with David and Caroline Comito with her baby boy, yet to be named.

Another photo from the same day shows proud mum and dad Julie and Guy Rollisson with their daughter Laura Jane. The caption reads that she was the first of the Christmas Day babies to be born in York District Hospital's new maternity unit.

27 December 1983: Proud mum and dad Julie and Guy Rollisson with daughter Laura Jane first of the Christmas Day babies to be born in York District Hospital's new maternity unit. YEP PIC

York maternity unit - fact file

TALKS about building a new hospital for York started just after the Second World War, but it took until the 1960s for serious planning to begin and building work didn't start until 1971 and was finished in 1976. The hospital was officially opened by Princess Alexandra on 28 July 1977.

The maternity unit was the final phase of the new hospital, with work beginning in June 1981.

This involved the building of a delivery suite and special care baby unit, the conversion of existing wards to ante-natal and post-natal wards, and the creation of a new maternity entrance.

The maternity unit opened in 1983, replacing Fulford Maternity Hospital.

