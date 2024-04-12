An Acomb hairdressing salon has been shortlisted in the UK hair and beauty awards in the Best New Salon category.
Coa Hairdressing opened in Front Street last August and has big plans for the future.
Owner Amanda Brown said: “We are diverse and still very much in our infancy with both new salon and stylists at the beginning of their careers and we have asked a lot of each other and we’ve all delivered.”
Amanda continued: “It’s a small salon of only four chairs but we have a huge personality and even bigger ideas. We deserve the title of best new salon because we bring all the energy! This is our time to shine.”
She added: “We opened the salon in August of last year and we are all immensely proud of how far we’ve come . This is still just the beginning for us and we have lots of big plans for our little salon with a huge personality.”
