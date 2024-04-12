Coa Hairdressing opened in Front Street last August and has big plans for the future.

Owner Amanda Brown said: “We are diverse and still very much in our infancy with both new salon and stylists at the beginning of their careers and we have asked a lot of each other and we’ve all delivered.”

Amanda continued: “It’s a small salon of only four chairs but we have a huge personality and even bigger ideas. We deserve the title of best new salon because we bring all the energy! This is our time to shine.”

She added: “We opened the salon in August of last year and we are all immensely proud of how far we’ve come . This is still just the beginning for us and we have lots of big plans for our little salon with a huge personality.”