For the past three years Ryan Swain, from Malton, has been giving free motivational talks at colleges, schools and universities on managing mental health and living with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), which he is diagnosed with.

Ryan – a skateboard coach and keen skater himself – last year set up Ryedale Skate School, teaching children across North Yorkshire how to ride a skateboard.

He previously spearheaded a campaign which restored the halfpipe at Norton skatepark to its former glory.

Last year the 34-year-old attempted to break two world records – skateboarding the furthest distance in 12 and 24 hours.

A hamstring injury forced him to stop but he raised over £5,000 mental health charities Mind, Andy's Man Club and Next Steps Mental Health Resource Centre.

Ryan has been nominated for “Positive Role Model” in this year's National Diversity Awards, hosted by Clare Balding CBE in Liverpool.

“This award is amazing and if I win it I will certainly not be retiring any time soon,” he said.

“I am dedicated to making big and positive changes wherever I go and most importantly trying to make people feel good and better about themselves in troubling times.”