Preliminary unaudited results for the year ended December 31 2023 show revenues rose 3.8 per cent to £74.4m (2022: £71.6m) due to better performance in the second half, with sales growth across all three product categories.

Reported profit before tax was £3.5m (2022: £2.5m). Underlying EBITDA grew 1.5 per cent to £13.3m.

Chief executive officer Jenny Winter said the figures confirm its growth ambitions being met as it focusses on its larger-selling, more profitable brands.

Finances were boosted by the February 2024 disposal of Identicare Ltd, a pet micro-chipping company, which allowed Animalcare to focus on its animal health pharmaceuticals business.

She added: “The group is better placed than ever to pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities that can accelerate future growth and increase the value that the group creates over the medium to long-term.”