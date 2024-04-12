York-based OptiBiotix Health plc has raised £1.35m to help it sell its products tackling obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and skincare products.
It plans to attract new partners, especially in India and the USA and increase online sales across India, China, USA, Europe, and the Gulf States. It will also launch its second generation SweetBiotix and MicroBiome Modulator products.
CEO Stephen O’Hara said: “The Company has made strong progress over the last 12 months with our first-generation products returning to sales growth, a number of well-known corporate partners reaching agreements (e.g. Tata, Brenntag, Morepen) and the launch of new products with major brands (MuscleTech, Dr Morepen) in new channels.
“We are also seeing growth of online sales, particularly in China, and the potential to replicate this success in other territories, such as India and the USA.
“More recently we have seen strong interest in SlimBiome from partners in the USA.”
