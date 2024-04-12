Humberside Police say they are trying to catch wanted man Glenn Hunter, 42.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a breach of a court order.

A police spokesman said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing and we are doing everything we can to find him.

"Glenn has known links to the Goole area.

"If you see him, or know where he is, we ask that you do not approach him but contact us on our non-emergency 101 number quoting investigation reference 24*38441.

"Alternatively, if you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."