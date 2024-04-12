Pennine Suite found out they would be taking to the main stage at Truck Festival – an independent music festival in Oxfordshire at the end of July – after previously attending as fans five years ago.

The alternative rock five piece - Nicholas Aldous on lead vocals and guitar; Louise Watkins on synthesizers and vocals; bass guitarist and vocalist Moses Banda; drummer Louis Bristowe; and lead guitarist Harry Stables – attended Leeds Festival ten years ago and will now be performing alongside acts they saw there.

“We were all in such a state of shock and disbelief that we genuinely replied asking if there had been a typo,” they said in a statement.

“To go from attending a festival to then playing the main stage in five years is just incomprehensible to us and we are so grateful to the team and our fans for getting us there.

“It's things like this that you dream about when you first start a band.”

They said their trip to Leeds Festival came after sitting their GCSEs, adding: “To be billed on a main stage alongside acts we watched on that main stage is just crazy to us and we can't express enough how grateful we are.”

Ahead of Truck Festival, Pennine Suite plan to throw a party at the Fulford Arms on Friday, June 14, to celebrate and test out some new music.

For tickets visit the link in the band’s Instagram bio (@penninesuite).