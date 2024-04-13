Cllr Darryl Smalley said the City of York Council is “nannying” by developing an advertising policy to restrict high fat, salt or sugar adverts being displayed across the city.

The council has defended the policy, which is set to be formally agreed at the executive meeting on April 18, saying children can be susceptible to this kind of advertising.

“The City of York Council needs all the cash it can get,” Cllr Smalley posted on X.

“I couldn’t care less if Twix’s are advertised on bus shelters and the City of York Council surely has better things to do than further complicate contacts with this nannying.”

Cllr Jo Coles, executive member for health, said: “As a council we want to reduce our health inequalities, including ensuring health is factored into all our policies and the decisions we make.

“We know that children are particularly susceptible to food advertising and that currently over 50 per cent of the calories they consume come from ultra-processed food.

“This report is about the council using the limited powers we have to swap out unhealthy food ads for healthy ones.”

Peter Roderick, director of public health at City of York Council, said: “The number of children living with an unhealthy weight has been increasing in York and nationally.

“Approximately one in four reception-aged children, one in three year-six children and two in three adults in York are not living with a healthy weight.

“Changing our advertising policy is another significant step in the right direction to helping support families and young people and reinforces all the positive work we’re doing across the city to improve children’s nutrition.”