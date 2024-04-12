The men – one aged in his 30s and the other his 60s – were both driving cars which crashed in Harrogate yesterday evening (Thursday, April 11).

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene in Otley Road at the junction with Wharfedale Place at 6pm and found the two men injured.

“The man in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment in relation to chest injuries. His injuries are believed not to be life-threatening,” a force spokesperson said.

“A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of assault and was also taken to hospital for facial injuries.

“An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”