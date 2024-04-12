As The Press reported last night (April 11), two men were injured after a plane crash at Church Fenton airfield.

Police, fire and ambulance services were all called to the crash which involved a single light aeroplane just after 5.10pm and in addition investigators from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said at noon today (April 12): "We remain at the scene of a light aircraft crash today, where we are conducting joint visits with the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB).

"The condition of one of the occupants, a man in his 70s who was taken to hospital yesterday, is described as critical."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the site at 5.15pm.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Tadcaster, Selby, Acomb and York responded to a report of an aircraft that had crashed.

“Crews located the light fixed wing aircraft that was on its roof.

“They provided initial first aid assistance to two casualties until the arrival of ambulance crews.

“Both casualties were handed into the care of paramedics and transported to hospital. Crews assisted in making the aircraft safe. The incident was left in the hands of the police and airport management company.”

Church Fenton is a former RAF base which had its origins in the Second World War, and hummed to the sound of Spitfires and Lancasters. It was closed by the Ministry of Defence in December 2013.

Today it is home to Leeds East Airport, which offers domestic and European flights.

The site has already hosted productions such as ITV’s successful drama Victoria, as well as series two of the BBC’s Gentleman Jack.

As The Press reported last Summer the new North Yorkshire Council granted permission for a 15,000 square metre development of new film-making facilities on Church Fenton aerodrome.

The Pegasus Group gained approval for the multi-million pound scheme on behalf of Makins Ltd, which also operates a range of air transport, warehousing/ storage, food and beverage and construction businesseses on the site.

The approval, at the reserved matters stage, followed the granting of outline planning permission, also submitted by Pegasus Group upon the site in 2020.