City of York Council’s Standards Hearing Sub-Committee will be asked on April 18 to determine whether the complaints, from council officers, and upheld by an investigating officer, are in breach of internal codes of conduct, and any sanction if they are.

The first session will hear that the council’s monitoring officer received a complaint on August 23 last year from a council officer alleging that a councillor ‘breached the Code of Conduct by displaying inappropriate and disrespectful behaviour’ and that the same councillor had ‘previously acted in an aggressive and discourteous manner to their team.’

​The officer also claimed that the councillor shared information about an ongoing case with a third party, council documents say.

Later, the committee will be asked to consider more than one complaint received by the monitoring officer on one day, October 16 last year, about one councillor.

Two council officers, the second session will hear, alleged that a councillor had breached the code of conduct by copying third parties into a formal complaint that the councillor had made against one officer’s conduct.

Council documents say that each of these two formal complaints, to be heard at 1.30pm and 2.45pm on April 18, were assessed by a deputy monitoring officer, in consultation with the Independent Person, and subsequently referred for investigation by a senior lawyer employed by City of York Council.