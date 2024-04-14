Stealing from supermarkets and business has become very commonplace to the extent that businesses are starting to suffer and the ordinary paying customers are paying more for the thieving.

My wife entering Sainsbury's on Foss Bank York was brushed aside by two youths rushing out with overflowing baskets.

Over Christmas the same thing happened to me outside The Range when two youths ran out, jumped on bikes and pedalled off into the distance.

I reported the incident to the staff only to be told it was quite a common occurrence.

One shop assistant told me how he'd recently viewed police mugshots of known shoplifters and was shocked to see how many he knew as regular customers.

Some thieves have the gall in threatening the staff with physical violence.

Apparently in certain states in America shoplifting theft of less than $1,000 isn't investigated; the thieves now check the prices to make sure they're under the arrest limit.

A thief is a thief is a thief and should at least be named and shamed in his local area.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

Please support NHS medics fighting climate crisis

AS a local resident living with arthritis, I'm very grateful to the NHS for keeping me going. The process hasn't been without frustrations because there simply aren't enough staff.

I doubt that any other patient would like to see the already struggling public health system firing staff over a matter of conscience, rather than any wrongdoing in their work.

Yet, a number of healthcare professionals are soon to be facing tribunals for their peaceful climate actions and could lose their licences to practice.

These professionals have caused no harm to their patients. What they have done is try to bring attention to the multitude of harms brought about by the climate crisis we're all facing.

I believe they should be supported in their efforts instead of vilified.

I have written an open letter to the Tribunal Service and General Medical Council calling on them to do just that.

Those wishing to add their signature are most welcome to do so at: https://www.change.org/p/help-medical-professionals-keep-their-jobs-while-acting-on-the-climate-crisis.

As the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership says on its website: "It is no exaggeration to say that the climate emergency is a health emergency".

The health care system is already having to deal with the increasing impacts such as excess deaths and injuries due to extreme weather events.

The crisis requires all of us to act.

The least we can do is support those who are raising the alarm and demanding more action.

We all have too much to lose - let's not be adding much needed healthcare staff to the growing list.

Ivana Jakubkova,

Coniston Drive,

York

Do you care about the regional election for mayor?

DESPITE a flow of party political broadcasts on TV, leaflet propaganda through the letterbox, is anyone really interested in regional mayoral elections in May?

One forms the impression the public have decided why bother voting for another layer of expensive bureaucracy.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

