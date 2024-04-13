This is not the case. The Happy Valley signboard has been in place a number of years but no one ever made a fuss about it; including Mr Gordon Campbell Thomas.

Only when the owners of the Old York Tea Room were obliged to lodge a retrospective application was there any reference to other shop signs on Our Lady's Row, Goodramgate.

It is fallout from the controversy of the Old Tea Room sign that has obliged York council planners to also seek a retrospective application from next door Happy Valley.

Planning appeal inspectors will no doubt take into consideration the irrefutable fact that Chinese restaurant signage was never raised as an issue by any member of the public, let alone the local planning authority, until Mr Campbell Thomas came along with his egregious campaign against the Old York Tea Room.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

---

Why you should vote for an independent for Mayor

WE need to vote to reject the same old politics from the main political parties based in London, and vote independently for a

change in the upcoming mayoral elections for York and North Yorkshire on May 2.

Luckily Keith Tordoff MBE has a track record of delivery and a plan to rejuvenate our society and economy while assisting

poorer or less advantaged groups in the area.

By prudently using the York & North Yorkshire Level 3 Devolution deal, an independent mayor can help make life and economic prosperity better for everyone, while pushing for a better Level 4 Deal to be brought to York and North Yorkshire so that we here have the same powers that Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has across the border in Lancashire.

If they can have it, why can't we?

Register to vote in less than 5 minutes using the link below - www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

And please vote Keith Tordoff - independent for mayor on May 2!

Councillor Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr

Aberford & District Parish Council

Sturton Grange Ward,

Yorkshire

---

Now that is a bargain!

PRESS headline 'New York to Leeds bus service' caught my eye (April 11th, not April 1st).

No mention of the technology but the £7.99 fare beats Virgin.

Harold Mozley,

Blakeney Place,

York

---