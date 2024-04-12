City of York Council plans to close Queen Street close to York Station between the house at number 11 and its junction with Station Road from Monday, April 22 and ending at 5pm on Monday, November 11.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles and pedestrians will be signed during the works period via land adjacent to Queen Street and Station Road.

The work is part of the larger York Station gateway project and means a temporary road is being built that will see drivers using a new section of road next to today’s route which will be used while work is underway to remove Queen Street Bridge.

The council says that while there has been lots of planning to minimise disruption during these closures, they are expecting the inner ring road to be very busy and are asking people to come in to the city but, if possible, leave the car at home.

The council has published information at www.york.gov.uk/StationGateway to offer advice for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelers, blue badge holders, bus users, taxis and drivers.

As The Press reported last month, Queen Street Bridge will be closed to traffic from 8pm on Friday, April 19 until 6am on Monday, April 22.

And there may need to be a second bridge closure the following weekend, from April 26 to April 29.

Businesses, including York RI and the station, will be open as usual.

An image of how the new road outside York Station could look once works are complete (Image: City of York Council)

York transport boss Cllr Pete Kilbane has apologised in advance for the disruption – but said it was necessary to allow work on the Station Gateway project to proceed.

He said: “We thank residents and visitors for their patience during these transformative works. As part of efforts to keep disruption to a minimum we urge everyone to plan ahead using the online resources or attending one of the drop-in events.

“The station, city centre and our brilliant businesses are open as usual throughout the works. To minimise congestion, it is more important than ever for visitors to arrive by train or Park and Ride and for residents, if possible, to leave the car at home.

“Together we can all reduce the amount of traffic on our streets to the benefit of everyone coming into our beautiful city, freeing up the roads for essential users such as blue lights, blue badges, deliveries, and those carrying heavy loads.”

Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Newsquest)

Contractors John Sisk & Son and the council, have been hosting drop-in events where people can find out more.

The last one of these is on Tuesday, April 16 from 5pm – 8pm at The Principal Hotel, York.

Residents and stakeholders in the area have been contacted and will get further information ahead of the works, the council says.

The Station Gateway scheme is being delivered by City of York Council, Network Rail, LNER and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority alongside contractor John Sisk & Son.

The project aims to ‘completely transform the station frontage, providing an improved transport interchange, as well as revamping the public space around the station’, the council says.

Queen Street Bridge as seen from the station car park

“The scheme aims to encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport to access the station, as well as creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment around the front of the railway station,” the authority adds.

“The scheme will also create an improved setting for the city walls and other heritage buildings in the area.”

For the latest information on the Station Gateway project visit www.york.gov.uk/StationGateway