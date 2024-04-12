A group of young men fought each other in a North Yorkshire town in broad daylight.
North Yorkshire Police is urging witnesses of the altercation in Scarborough on Monday (April 8) to come forward.
The force said the incident involved a “number of” young men and happened between 2.30pm and 3pm in Jonno’s Field, off Barrowcliff Road.
Officers ask anyone who saw the fight or has video footage of it to get in touch.
How to report information
Those with information should email andrew.gambles@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Andrew Gambles.
Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.
Quote police reference number 12240061573 when passing on information.
